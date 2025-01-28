Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: Integrated Master Plan 2031 to have 15 zones, says GDA

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Jan 28, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The integrated draft plan is awaiting approval from the state government and covers Ghaziabad, Loni and Modinagar/Muradnagar

The board of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Monday decided that its jurisdiction area will be spread over 15 zones once the draft Master Plan, 2031 gets approved. The officials said the authority said it will also prepare and implement 15 zonal plans once the Master Plan 2031 comes into effect.

The zonal plan is a micro plan for each zone and contains information about provisions for social infrastructure, facilities, parks, open spaces etc., aiming at planned development. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The zonal plan is a micro plan for each zone and contains information about provisions for social infrastructure, facilities, parks, open spaces etc., aiming at planned development. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The integrated draft plan is awaiting approval from the state government and covers Ghaziabad, Loni and Modinagar/Muradnagar. The 2031 plan will take over from the prevailing 2021 plan.

“For the purpose of preparation of zonal plans, the authority has decided to hire consultants. Ghaziabad will have eight zones, Loni will have three, while Modinagar/Muradnagar will have four zones. The zonal plans will be implemented once the 2031 plan gets approved,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

A master plan is a broad layout of a city and clearly lays out different areas as per land uses, such as residential, commercial and industrial, among others.

The zonal plan is a micro plan for each zone and contains information about provisions for social infrastructure, facilities, parks, open spaces etc., aiming at planned development.

Preparation of zonal plans after the Master Plan is a condition of the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The GDA board on Monday, however, decided to defer the proposal which was conducting mandatory structural audits of all high-rise buildings every three years. The audit was to be taken up by the developer, or the respective RWA if the handover has not been given.

“The proposal was deferred, and the GDA will now hold meetings with stakeholders, and further incorporate comments or suggestions before putting forward the proposal in the future,” Vats said.

The authority also cleared a proposal in which a 30 metre road from Mohan Nagar to Hindon airbase was marked as 75 metre road. The officials said the original road was 30 metres, and it was due to a clerical error that it was marked inadvertently as 75 metres in Master Plan-2021.

“The 2021 plan was prepared in 2004-05, and the road was mentioned as 75 metres road due to a clerical error. The government rectified the error in 2013, but it has now been corrected at our end in our records through the proposal. The land usage on the sides of the road will remain the same,” Vats said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
