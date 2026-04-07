Ghaziabad: IT firm manager booked for sexual assault of colleague in car

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old office manager has been booked for allegedly molesting her 26-year-old colleague in a car while they were returning from an office party in Indirapuram on Saturday morning, police said on Monday. Police said that based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at Indirapuram police station on Sunday. (Representational image)

The woman, an executive at an IT company in Noida, told police that the man also allegedly threatened to “spoil” her office life and cause trouble for her friend.

Police said that based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at Indirapuram police station on Sunday.

The woman alleged in the FIR, “I went to an office party where my friends and seniors were present on Friday night. When we moved out around 8.30am the next morning, my manager forced me to get in his car. When the car reached Noida Electronic City, he started pulling my hair and clothes and started misbehaving.”

“After the incident, I called up my team leader, who sided with the manager and told me that I may be under some delusion,” the woman alleged.

Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of the Indirapuram circle, told HT on Monday: “We are getting the complainant’s statements recorded before a magistrate. Her medical examination will also be carried out. Based on her statements, further legal action will be initiated against the suspect. Both the woman and the manager work at an IT company in Noida, and attended an office party in Indirapuram, after which the incident took place. An investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made so far.”