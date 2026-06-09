Ghaziabad: Land fraud racket busted, Revenue Official Among 10 held

Police in Ghaziabad have arrested 10 people, including an official from the government’s revenue department, as part of a probe into an alleged land fraud racket involving forged identity documents, fake ownership claims, and attempts to illegally sell valuable land worth crores of rupees. Police recovered three fake Aadhaar cards, fake PAN cards, bank passbooks, fake voter ID, and other documents from their possession. (Representational image)

The case was registered on the complaint of a resident of Noida’s Sector-15A, who alleged that a group of individuals conspired to fraudulently claim ownership of his ancestral agricultural land in Arthala village, Ghaziabad. The land, comprising several khasra numbers, is reportedly worth several crores, according to the complaint.

During interrogation, a 70-year-old suspect from Hapur revealed that the conspiracy was orchestrated with the help of revenue department officials and other associates. “The suspects allegedly prepared forged documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks, cheque books, and other identity records in the name of the legitimate landowner,” Ghaziabad police said.

Investigations found that the gang identified high-value properties whose original owners were either difficult to trace or had limited presence in the area. Using forged documents and fabricated identities, the accused established fake ownership and negotiated the sale of the land to prospective buyers.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Dhawal Jaiswal said, “Probe further revealed the involvement of several individuals, including a revenue official, who allegedly provided land records and facilitated the preparation of forged documents. The gang also created video recordings and other supporting materials to convince buyers that the impersonator was the genuine owner.”

Investigators recovered evidence showing the suspects had collected land records, family details, old FIR copies, newspaper clippings, and travel records related to the complainant to strengthen their fraudulent claim.

“The accused had been working in a coordinated manner and planned to sell the disputed land for huge financial gains. A special team was formed to arrest them,” said DCP Jaiswal, adding that 10 suspects, residents of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, were arrested and booked on charges of cheating and forgery at Sahibabad police station.

Police recovered three fake Aadhaar cards, fake PAN cards, bank passbooks, fake voter ID, and other documents from their possession.