Ghaziabad: Loni MLA hawks vegetables on roadside to protest against weekly market shifting

Loni’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar undertook a novel protest on Thursday afternoon by setting up a stall at a weekly market in Naipura, Loni and hawking vegetables to make his dissent known to the proposed relocation of weekly markets from roadsides to open areas. He also accused the UP Police of acting in an insensitive manner by deciding to move out all vegetable sellers after shutting weekly markets. MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar set up his cart at a weekly market in Naipura in Loni, and dared police to remove him. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police recently announced a plan to decongest roads by relocating weekly markets to nearby open spaces. The action is being taken up in all three zones of the Ghaziabad police commissionerate.

Gurjar said Loni has about 28 small weekly markets in different areas, and these markets are generally referred to as “paith bazaars”.

“Yesterday, dozens of women from vegetable vendor families came to me seeking help as police were bent on removing the markets. On Thursday, more people came to meet me. The police had stopped this market. So, around 3pm, I set up a vegetable stall on the side of 100 feet road in Naipura and sat there to sell vegetables along with other vendors. This is a protest against police apathy,” Gurjar said.

“I will fight for the right of these poor people, as the lives of about 10,000 families will get affected if the markets are removed from their original place. The police and local administration officials were present near my stall, and I dared them to remove my stall. I will reach Navyug Market in Ghaziabad city on Friday to take up the cause of other vendors,” the MLA said, adding that other legislators should also take up the cause of poor vendors in their respective assembly segments.

The BJP has five MLAs in each of the five assembly segments of Loni, Modinagar, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, and Sahibabad.

Gurjar added that the police must hold meetings with all stakeholders before relocating any weekly market.

Videos of the MLA selling vegetables were widely shared on social media, and officials were seen standing in front of the stall put up by the MLA.

Police said it was not their intent to displace or harass any vendors.

“We have asked the vendors not to put up stalls on roadsides as that causes traffic snarls. We are also in talks with the respective local body to get a proper place for the weekly market, away from the crowded roads. There is no issue of harassing anyone ment here,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, rural zone.