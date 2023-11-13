Ghaziabad man, 35, dies after hollow bar packed with gunpowder explodes: Police
GHAZIABAD: A 35-year-old man died in Ghaziabad after an iron hollow bar suspected to have been packed with gunpowder blew up in Jhandpur locality on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.
Sahibabad assistant commissioner of police Bhaskar Verma said the incident took place at about 11pm on Sunday when Pradeep Kumar, according to footage from a CCTV camera, allegedly set off the explosive. The hollow bar blew up, leading to severe injuries to the legs of the victim, Afzal Ansari alias Natu.
Ansari suffered excessive bleeding and was rushed to MMG district hospital but died before he could receive treatment, Verma said.
The police officer added that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Pradeep Kumar on a complaint filed by Ansari’s family under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
Police officers said the hollow bar filled with gunpowder may have been locally used as a firecracker.
According to a video clip, said to be from a CCTV camera located near the spot, a group of men are seen in a residential lane. At one point when Ansari walks away from the group, a person identified by the police as Pradeep Kumar appears to throw something on the road, leading to a bowl of smoke. Moments later, Ansari is seen collapsing to the ground.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Verma said the video captured the sequence of events leading to the incident.
Some people did allege Ansari was tortured but nothing of this sort has come up in the initial investigation.
Efforts are on to establish the circumstances around the incident and trace Pradeep Kumar, said Verma.