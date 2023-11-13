close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad man, 35, dies after hollow bar packed with gunpowder explodes: Police

Ghaziabad man, 35, dies after hollow bar packed with gunpowder explodes: Police

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Nov 13, 2023 05:05 PM IST

The iron hollow bar blew up due to the gunpowder leading to excessive bleeding. The victim was declared brought dead by doctors at MMG district hospital

GHAZIABAD: A 35-year-old man died in Ghaziabad after an iron hollow bar suspected to have been packed with gunpowder blew up in Jhandpur locality on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Police said a FIR has been registered under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (Videograb)
Police said a FIR has been registered under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (Videograb)

Sahibabad assistant commissioner of police Bhaskar Verma said the incident took place at about 11pm on Sunday when Pradeep Kumar, according to footage from a CCTV camera, allegedly set off the explosive. The hollow bar blew up, leading to severe injuries to the legs of the victim, Afzal Ansari alias Natu.

Ansari suffered excessive bleeding and was rushed to MMG district hospital but died before he could receive treatment, Verma said.

The police officer added that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Pradeep Kumar on a complaint filed by Ansari’s family under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police officers said the hollow bar filled with gunpowder may have been locally used as a firecracker.

According to a video clip, said to be from a CCTV camera located near the spot, a group of men are seen in a residential lane. At one point when Ansari walks away from the group, a person identified by the police as Pradeep Kumar appears to throw something on the road, leading to a bowl of smoke. Moments later, Ansari is seen collapsing to the ground.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Verma said the video captured the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Some people did allege Ansari was tortured but nothing of this sort has come up in the initial investigation.

Efforts are on to establish the circumstances around the incident and trace Pradeep Kumar, said Verma.

    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

