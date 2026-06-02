Ghaziabad: Man accused of raping minor girl killed in gunfight

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police arrested a 30-year-old man in the early hours of Monday who allegedly raped and impregnated a 13-year-old girl, officials said, adding that he was nabbed following an exchange of fire. Police sad the injured suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is reported to be stable. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said that the suspect was riding a scooter at the Sewa Dham Road near Loni Border when he was asked to stop during a police-check around 2.30am.

“He did not stop and opened fire at the police with an illegal weapon. When the police opened retaliatory fire, the suspect sustained a bullet injury to his leg. The police found that he was involved in raping the 13-year-old girl and also impregnating her for three months,” assistant commissioner of police (Loni) Siddharth Gautam told HT.

Police sad the injured suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

The girl is a student of Class 7. Her father on May 30 filed a police complaint at the Loni Border police station about his daughter’s rape. The police registered a first information report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 65(1) (rape) and also under several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

“During the investigation, the family and the girl told police that the suspect lives in their neighbourhood and raped her about three to four months ago. The girl told police that he raped her twice and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. During the past days, the girl complained of health complications, and her family took her to a doctor. There, it was revealed that she was pregnant for three months,” the ACP added.

The girl’s father in the FIR said, “When the girl suffered severe pain, she revealed the entire incident and told us that the neighbour had raped her. Thereafter, we approached the police for help and got an FIR registered.”