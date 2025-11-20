Ghaziabad: Man dies by suicide after murdering 25-year-old pregnant wife

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her 28-year-old husband, who later died by suicide at a farmhouse in Ghaziabad after the incident on Monday night, was in advanced stages of pregnancy according to the autopsy report, police officials said Wednesday. The man worked as a decorator at the farmhouse and was a native of Bulandshahr district, while the woman hailed from Faridabad. (Representational image)

The couple married two years ago and the woman was about 7-8 months pregnant when she was allegedly strangled to death on late Monday night, said officials.

The man worked as a decorator at the farmhouse and was a native of Bulandshahr district, while the woman hailed from Faridabad. The man had moved to a room in the farmhouse with his wife about two days before the incident, officials added.

Police said they rushed to the spot after receiving information from a staff member about the incident around 7am on Tuesday and found the woman on the bed covered with blood and the man hanging nearby.

“The woman was possibly hit on her head by a belan (chapati roller), and had several marks on her throat. She died due to strangulation, as confirmed by the autopsy report. Broken bangles were also found at the scene of the crime, suggesting that she put up a resistance before she died,” said Sarvesh Kumar, Wave City police station SHO.

Officials said that the husband was found hanging with a cloth tied to a metal structure used for decoration purposes.

“The scene of the crime suggested that the man possibly murdered her and later died by suicide. A note was also recovered from the room mentioning the name of the deceased man’s younger brother,” the SHO added.

Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City Circle said that some parts of the note were not readable.

“The readable text stated the name of the man’s younger brother and he accused him and his wife of infidelity. We have informed their families and are waiting for them to file a formal complaint to register an FIR. Autopsies were conducted and an investigation is underway,” the ACP added.