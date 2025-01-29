Ghaziabad: Man fakes robbery to cover gaming loss; arrested

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old milk supplier was arrested in Indirapuram on Tuesday after he allegedly pretended to have been robbed of ₹2.75 lakhs by three bikers in the morning, police said. In the morning, Kumar called on the police emergency number claiming that three men on a bike snatched away cash from him while he was in his pickup vehicle on the service road leading to Mohan Nagar. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A police investigation later discovered that he had actually cooked up the incident after having lost about ₹2.29 lakhs to online gaming apps recently. He was identified as Akshay Kumar, a resident of Vasundhara, officers said.

Police formed a team, and asked Kumar to share more details about the suspects.

“He gave a registration number and said that this was the bike that the three men were riding. On checking, the number turned out to be that of a Swift Dzire car. Then we questioned him in detail, and he broke down,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram circle.

Officers said it was found that Kumar was addicted to online games and lost ₹2.29 lakhs within a month recently.