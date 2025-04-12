Ghaziabad man kills friend over motorbike, held after probe

Lucknow: A Ghaziabad man has been arrested over the death of a 24-year-old on March 19 whose body was found near the Bijli Bamba bypass, Meerut, officers said on Friday. During questioning, Saini confessed to the crime. Police recovered Shadab’s mobile phone and Aadhaar card, which Yash had buried in a pit to prevent identification of the body. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Shadab, a resident of Radhna Inayatpur village under Kithor police station area of Meerut district, and the suspect as his friend Yash Saini, a resident of Krishnanagar, Ghaziabad, who allegedly killed him following a dispute over a borrowed motorcycle (by Shadab).

Officers said that Shadab’s face and head had been brutally crushed with a brick, making identification difficult. A murder case was registered against unknown people at the Lohia Nagar police station, and after three days with no leads, police got a post-mortem examination done and buried the body.

“The breakthrough came when the deceased’s brother, Sabahath, who lives behind the 44th Battalion PAC on Hapur Road, identified the body after seeing a photo circulated by the police on pamphlets across the area. The identification led police to Ghaziabad, where Yash Saini was taken into custody,” said Ayush Vikram Singh, superintendent of police (SP), city.

Investigations revealed that Shadab and Yash were colleagues at a ceiling fan manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad. Around a year ago, Shadab had borrowed Yash’s motorcycle and handed it over to his brother, Sabahath. Since then, Yash had been asking for his bike, but Sabahath reportedly refused, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashutosh Kumar.

“During questioning, Saini confessed to the crime. Police recovered Shadab’s mobile phone and Aadhaar card, which Yash had buried in a pit to prevent identification of the body,” the SP said.