Ghaziabad: Man kills self over ‘blackmail’

Ghaziabad: A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide late Tuesday night at his house in a locality that falls under Loni police station, leaving behind a suicide note blaming blackmailing by a friend of his former girlfriend for the drastic step. We are analysing the suicide note and videos, and have booked a Nangloi resident, for abetting suicide, police said. (Representational image)

Officers said police were informed on Wednesday morning after the man was rushed late night to a Delhi hospital.

In the FIR, father of the deceased stated that his son was in an affair with a 24-year-old woman from Nangloi, Delhi for about one-and-half years but she developed closeness with one Sarfaraz.

“Whenever my son tried to speak to her, Sarfaraz would blackmail him and threaten him to get him implicated in cases. After threats by Sarfaraz, my son hanged himself around 11.30pm on Tuesday.” “The man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house, leaving behind a note and videos which he forwarded to his cousin in Delhi. We are analysing them, and have booked Sarfaraz, a Nangloi resident, for abetting suicide,” said ACP (Loni Circle) Siddharth Gautam.

Police are yet to find out how the deceased was blackmailed.