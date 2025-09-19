Ghaziabad: Man kills wife before jumping off building to death

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old guard of an under-construction site in Indirapuram allegedly strangulated his 24-year-old wife to death following a dispute between them and also jumped off the building on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police said, adding that they had married just a year ago. The man suffered severe injuries because a lot of construction material, like iron bars, bricks, etc., was stored on the ground, and he fell on the stored material, officers said, (Representational image)

Police said the couple, originally from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, was the only occupant of the construction site. They had shifted to Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, soon after getting married, officials said.

“As per initial information, the couple had some personal dispute, during which the man, prima facie, strangled her to death in a fit of rage. Later, he jumped from the first floor of their accommodation and suffered severe multiple injuries. The injuries proved fatal, and he died during treatment at a hospital on Thursday afternoon,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.

The man suffered severe injuries because a lot of construction material, like iron bars, bricks, etc., was stored on the ground, and he fell on the stored material, officers said.

The construction site is located in Shakti Khand— Sector 4 of Indirapuram.

“Some staff also deployed at the construction site also saw the man jumping from the building. They soon informed the police, and the man was rushed to a hospital. There, he succumbed. First, the woman’s body was sent for autopsy, and later her husband’s body was also sent for the autopsy. The reports are awaited to know the exact reasons for the death of the woman and her husband,” the ACP added.

Police said the woman’s family in Damoh was informed about the incident, and they were expected to reach Ghaziabad by late night.

Since the man had also died, the exact cause of the dispute between the two could not be ascertained, said the ACP.

A first information report will be registered once the family of the woman arrives and files a police complaint, officials added.