Ghaziabad: Man lying on road dies after car drives over him; commuter captures video

A car ran over an unidentified man who was lying on the road in Ghaziabad on Monday, police said, adding that the incident was recorded by a commuter who posted it on social media. Police are searching for the car driver, who did not stop to help the victim and sped away. (Representational image)

The incident took place on the main Raj Nagar Road at 1.30pm. The video shows a man, aged about 40 years, lying on the road. A short while later he is run over by a slowly moving car, which then speeds away. The man was crushed under the front and rear tyres of the car.

Police took cognizance of the social media post. “Our police-post in-charge went to the spot and found that the incident happened near the Fortune Hotel on the main Raj Nagar road which connects the Delhi-Meerut Road to Hapur Chungi. The video has been verified. Passersby took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The car was moving slowly but the driver did not stop after crushing the man,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police of Kavi Nagar circle.

Police said that locals told them that the man was daily seen wandering around in the area. “The locals told us that the man was mentally unwell and often seen alone on roads. We have formed teams to trace the car and its driver. The driver did not bother to stop after the car crushed the man. We will soon file an FIR against the erring car driver under appropriate sections of BNS,” the ACP added.