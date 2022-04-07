Ghaziabad municipal corporation rolls out SOP for standardising cleaning operations
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has taken steps to standardise its cleaning services and roped in four levels of supervisors for effective control over its 4,550 members of cleaning staff, authorities said Wednesday.
The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued directions to all local bodies in the state to ensure that all households are covered under its door-to-door solid waste collection services by June 15. Under the new SOPs (standard operating procedures), officials of the corporation said that they are ensuring that all cleaning activities across the city take place between 5am and 8am.
“For effective supervision, we have deployed a safai nayak who will directly supervise the cleaning operation. He will, in turn, be supervised by a beat in-charge who will be responsible for a residential ward. A group of beat in-charges will be supervised by a cluster in-charge who will head a cluster or group of several residential wards. A sanitary inspector will head this entire team and supervise several clusters,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer.
The entire team will be supervised by a super zonal in-charge--a senior departmental head of the corporation. Officials said that they have also set up an integrated control room at Company Bagh near Ghanta Ghar, where they will monitor all the GPS-fitted door-to-door collection vehicles in real-time.
Currently, the city has a fleet of about 500 door-to-door collection vehicles and deploys a fleet of 235 secondary collection vehicles for the transportation of daily solid waste for processing.
“The control room will attend to complaints and monitor our vehicles. Usually, complaints land up at the Integrated Grievance Redressal System in Lucknow and these complaints are then directed to the local level. So, the control room will also directly take up local complaints and ensure that they are resolved after being assigned to different supervisory officers,” Kumar added.
According to directions issued by the UP government on April 4, authorities have been directed to prepare a micro plan; form a beat system for the cleaning staff; provide chambers for dry and wet waste in door-to-door collection vehicles for segregation at source; identify garbage-vulnerable points; get officials to supervise different works from 5am to 8am; ensure that not more than 5% vehicles are out of order at a time and operate the control room in two shifts from 5am to 9pm.
Residents, meanwhile, said that they have started to witness a change in the way the garbage is lifted and the overall cleanliness of the city.
“Supervising officials arrive early in the mornings and coordinate cleaning activities in Kaushambi. The corporation must keep supervising and control cleaning. Of the 25 high-rises in our area,15 high-rises are complying with norms of waste segregation at source. The residents will fully cooperate with the agency,” said VK Mittal, president of Kaushmabi Apartments residents’ welfare association.
Environmentalists, however, said that there are still places in the city where garbage is dumped willy-nilly.
“If the agency thinks that its new system will provide fruitful results, they should continue it and sustain the momentum. There are still garbage dumps in certain areas which should be removed. Their functioning needs to be streamlined. If the corporation is charging people for door-to-door collection, they should ensure timely and regular movement of its vehicles in localities,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.
-
Residents of Vipul Lavanya condo to get an alternative access road soon: DTCP
More than 500 families living in Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram are likely to have an alternative access road to the condominium soon, said the officials on Wednesday. The residents of Vipul Lavanya have alleged that “despite having a three-way road access to the colony, they have been facing issues in commuting, as the main 24-metre road was blocked a few months ago and the other roads are also in poor condition”.
-
Zirakpur: Chhatbir Zoo refutes rumours of escape of animals from facility
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media. In a press communique, field director, Kalpana K, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo.
-
Mumbai wakes up to warmest morning of the season on Wednesday
Mumbai: The city woke up to its warmest morning of the summer on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature reading settling at 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Mumbai's minimum temperature has been climbing steading over the past week, from just 20.2 degrees Celsius on April 1. A week ago, on April 1, Mumbai's daytime maximum stood at 33.2 degrees Celsius.
-
Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers
High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. The anti-encroachment drive, in the presence of large police force, started at around 9 am and more than 40 shops and godowns were demolished before the shopkeeper could intervene. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and other senior party leaders joined them.
-
Meghalaya govt to start discussions with Punjabi Lane residents on relocation
The Meghalaya government has decided to invite the residents of the state capital Shillong's Punjabi Lane area, which hit the headlines following group clashes in 2018, for a discussion next week on the relocation of the “illegal settlers” of the locality, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. In October last year, the Meghalaya government took over the land of Punjabi Lane locality and decided that “illegal settlers” would be relocated from there.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics