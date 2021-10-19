Ghaziabad, Noida asked to implement Grap

The sub-committee constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Monday directed several agencies, including those in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, to implement several pollution-control measures with immediate effect in areas with “very poor” and “poor” to “moderate” air quality.

An air quality index (AQI) reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that the committee also directed the implementation of certain measures which require the participation of citizens in order to keep a check on air pollution.

“The committee suggested several measures, which include keeping pollution under control certificates (PUC) up-to-date; keeping engines of cars and two-wheelers properly tuned; adherence to lane driving; optimal usage of private vehicles and no disposal of garbage/waste in the open. Such directions have been issued for the first time and respective agencies have been asked to implement these measures,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

“It is now up to the respective agencies to begin enforcement of the measures to abate pollution in the coming days. Both Ghaziabad and Noida have their winter action plans ready. With the directions, measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) come into immediate effect,” Sharma added.

The Grap lists different measures to be implemented when air quality deteriorates.

The committee has directed the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, UPPCB, transport commissioner of UP, Ghaziabad municipal corporation, Noida Authority, Ghaziabad Development Authority, and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, among others to “stringently” enforce/stop garbage burning; stop activity in brick kilns; not tolerate visible emissions and strictly enforce PUC norms.

“We will start with a drive to check for violations of PUC norms and levy penalties. We will strictly enforce the directions,” said Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, additional regional transport officer, Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad is one of the 16 non-attainment cities in UP and its pollution levels are some of the highest across the country.

According to UPPCB records, Ghaziabad, in 2017, reeled under “severe” air pollution for 47 days. The city saw 50 days of “severe” pollution in 2018. Records indicate that there were no “good” air days in 2017 at all, while there were only four such days in 2018.

Ghaziabad saw 31 “severe” air days in 2019, and 24 “severe” air days in 2020. In 2019, there were “good” air days and in 2020, there were 13 such days.

In the first nine months of 2021, Ghaziabad witnessed 10 days of “severe” pollution in January and February, but only nine days of “good” air.

“Most of the ‘severe’ air quality days happen in October, November, December, and January, and even if their number reduced a bit in 2020, it is due to judicial orders and intervention by courts. However, the prolonged monsoon this year may help reduce the number of ‘severe’ pollution days. It is now up to the agencies to sustain the momentum,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist and lawyer.

“Ghaziabad lacks public transport, which is a major reason why the residents are forced to use their own vehicles, and this leads to major contribution to air pollution. Illegal factories operating in different areas also are a major source of pollution. The burning of waste is also a common sight in small localities. Above all, strict enforcement is must,” said Sushil Raghav, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.