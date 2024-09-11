Ghaziabad notifies new hiked circle rates, residential properties costlier by 10-20%

The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday notified the hiked circle rates for financial year 2024-25, and officials said the new rates have been hiked by 10-20% for residential properties, 15-20% for commercial properties, and a 10% hike for all agricultural properties. As per the new rates, Niti Khand, Shakti Khand, Gyan Khand, Vaibhav Khand, Abhay Khand, Nyaya Khand, Ahimsa Khand and other residential pockets in Indirapuram have new rates of ₹ 85,000, ₹ 90000 and ₹ 95,000 per square metre (sqm) depending on location and road width. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials had proposed the hike in the last week of August and invited public objections, which were duly disposed of. A total of 49 objections/suggestions were received against the proposals.

“After disposal of public objections, the new circle rates were finalised and they came into effect from September 11. Some minor reduction in rates was effected in Wave City and Aditya World City as requested in suggestions. Further, many farmers also demanded hike in rates for their agricultural land. Earlier, we proposed 5-10% hike in agricultural land. But a hike of 10% has been standardised for agricultural land this financial year,” said Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps).

Officials said circle rates were last increased in 2022 and no changes were made in 2023 owing to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The previous average hike was about 10-12% in 2022-23, they said.

Sector rates are rates at which the authorities such as the Ghaziabad Development Authority sells its properties for the first time to an allottee. The subsequent sales are taken up on circle rates which are defined by the district magistrate and these rates are close to prevalent market rates, said officials.

The residential circle rates are majorly defined on the basis of location of property on the road widths.

As per the new rates, Niti Khand, Shakti Khand, Gyan Khand, Vaibhav Khand, Abhay Khand, Nyaya Khand, Ahimsa Khand and other residential pockets in Indirapuram have new rates of ₹85,000, ₹90000 and ₹95,000 per square metre (sqm) depending on location and road width.

Likewise, the rates for even and odd sectors (1-19) in Vasundhara are ₹72,000, ₹78,000 and ₹80,000 per sqm depending on road width.

Likewise, the new rates in Vaishali stood at ₹87,000, ₹92,000 and ₹97,000 per sqm, depending on three road widths. The new rates in Ramprastha, Chander Nagar and Surya Nagar near Delhi’s Anand Vihar border have also been defined to make them on par with the respective rates in Vaishali.

In 2016, the administration proposed an average hike of 5% to 10% in circle rates across the district. Thereafter, the rates were increased randomly for some localities.

Officials said there was a hike of 5% in some localities while in others; the hike proposed was as high as 20% in the subsequent years. In 2020 and 2021, the hike was almost negligible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.