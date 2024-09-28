Ghaziabad parents kill 10-yr-old boy over missing 500, arrested

A couple in Tyodi Biswal village, Ghaziabad allegedly beat their 10-year-old son to death on Saturday morning after ₹500 went missing from their house, police said, adding that the two were arrested on charges of murder. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Bhojpur police station, and an FIR was lodged based on a complaint from the child’s paternal grandmother, they added. According to the police, the minor’s stepmother and the father’s second wife, 35, accused him of stealing ₹ 500 from their house. (Representational image)

The boy attended a local madrasa and also helped his father, 45, at his tea shop after school. According to the police, the minor’s stepmother and the father’s second wife, 35, accused him of stealing ₹500 from their house, which prompted man to start beating the child. The stepmother reportedly joined in the assault, they said.

According to police, the suspect’s first wife left him a few years back leaving behind their son. Following which, the father married his second wife, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter. The police registered an FIR for murder and arrested the parents. The incident is under investigation, with both suspects now in custody. Police also came across scars on the deceased’s body which were possibly due to frequent beating.

“They hit him with a heavy object on his head which led him dead on the spot. Later, the boy’s grandmother gave a police complaint and said that the two habitually beat up the boy. Based on the complaint, we registered an FIR for murder and arrested the two suspects,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle).

Police said that the couple allegedly beat up the boy and a major blow landed on his head which proved fatal. The body has been sent for an autopsy, they added. They further said that the stepmother was reportedly not fond of the boy and would often complaint against his petty actions to father, which lead to him beating the victim frequently.

A local, said that the father was habitual of beating the boy. “The man had the boy with his first wife, but his second wife was not comfortable with him. He used to beat the boy often,” the local added.