Ghaziabad: Parking issue leads to firing, misbehaviour with woman

A minor altercation over parking ended with shots being fired at the crowded Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC) late Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that no one was hurt in the firing, and they have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Senior officers said the incident happened around 11.50pm on Sunday outside a restaurant when a 26-year-old woman came to have dinner along with her two brothers and they tried to park their SUV on the road.

“I own a café in RDC and there was some work going on at the cafe as we are opening two days later. My two younger brothers asked me to dinner and I took them to a nearby restaurant. My Fortuner SUV was parked outside. Then, some people arrived in a car and continued honking. An acquaintance of mine went to speak to the men outside,” the woman told reporters at Kavi Nagar police station late Sunday night.

“The men outside started misbehaving with my acquaintance. Then I came out of the restaurant and told them that the Fortuner was mine. They started misbehaving with me and as well also threatened to kill me,” the woman said further.

One of her brothers said that the men then fired two gunshots in an attempt to scare them.

“One bullet hit the tyre of our car. When the matter got escalated, we sent our sister away from the place and then we boarded the Fortuner. The men then walked up to us and pointed the gun at us,” the man said.

The police said that they registered an FIR on a complaint given by the woman at Kavi Nagar police station early Monday morning.

Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar, said, “We also added BNS section 109 (attempt to murder) in the case. One suspect, Surya Chaturvedi, was arrested from Kavi Nagar industrial area on the basis of CCTV footage and local information. He opened fire at the car of the complainant from a licensed weapon. We will also be submitting a report for cancellation of the gun licence.”

DCP Rajesh Kumar said the issue was related to parking. “Two shots were fired at the complainant’s car. We also procured CCTV footage of the incident and strict action will be taken.”