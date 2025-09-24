Ghaziabad police’ all-women team arrests criminal in late night shoot out

Ghaziabad A 22-year-old criminal was arrested by an all-women team of the Ghaziabad police during a late night encounter onMonday near Lohiya Nagar, said police officers on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was shot in the leg during retaliatory fire. The suspect pulled out a country-made pistol and fired a shot at the police team. Upon this, the police fired two retaliatory shots at him, said a senior officer. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Jitendra Kumar, who has eight cases of snatching, loot, and theft, among others registered against him in Ghaziabad. Officers said he has a history-sheet against his name at Vijay Nagar police station.

Police said a team of three sub-inspectors and two constables had put up a barrier check near the Lohiya Nagar police post and were conducting routine checking. “The suspect approached the barrier on his scooter and was asked to stop. However, he sped away and took a U-turn just near the barrier and his scooter slipped. He pulled out a country-made pistol and fired a shot at the police team. Upon this, the police fired two retaliatory shots at him. He was injured and fell. He was then rushed to a hospital for treatment,” said Upsana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Sihani Gate circle.

“This is the first instance in Ghaziabad where an all-women team was engaged in an encounter and successfully managed to overpower and arrest the suspect,” said ACP Pandey.

In a similar incident on September 20, the Ghaziabad police shot dead Balram Singh, a gangster of Anil Dujana gang, during an encounter.

On September 17, gangster Ravinder of Rohtak and Arun of Sonepat— both linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang—were gunned down in a shootout in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City. The encounter was carried out by joint teams of special task forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and also the special cell of the Delhi police.