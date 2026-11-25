Ghaziabad A 25-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden on Monday night, police said. The victim Deepak Singh, who lives in the same area, works as a security person for Ravi Bhati, the councillor from the corporation’s Ward 37 of Shalimar Garden. (Representational image) more

According to the investigators, the victim Deepak Singh, who lives in the same area, works as a security person for Ravi Bhati, the councillor from the corporation’s Ward 37 of Shalimar Garden.

At around 9.30pm on Monday, Singh was walking near the Bhati Gate area when the incident took place. “Singh asked the e-rickshaw driver to move away from the street and park his vehicle on a side. This led to an altercation, and the suspect driver stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, some locals caught him and called the police. The injured was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition,” Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Shalimar Garden, said.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the e-rickshaw driver and three unidentified people under BNS sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of Shalimar Garden police station.

The driver was then arrested on Tuesday.

Councillor Bhati said he had been raising concerns against the congestion on roads and haphazard parking on streets.

“Singh on Monday night had asked the e-rickshaw driver to park his vehicle properly. He, however, attacked Singh. There were three more persons along with him when the incident happened. Singh is under treatment at a hospital and suffered seven-eight stitches on the side of his stomach,” Bhati said.