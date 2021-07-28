Ghaziabad: Seven residential segments have no Covid case in July

Covid-19 cases have decreased in Ghaziabad drastically since June, with seven residential segments not reporting even a single case this month so far.

According to data from the district health department, the densely populated segments of Bhowapur near Kaushambi, Chandmari in Vijay Nagar, Ghookhna adjacent to Delhi-Meerut Road, Khoda, Maharajpur in Sahibabad Industrial Area, and Pasonda and Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad have reported no fresh Covid-19 case in July so far.

The localities of Vaishali, Vasundhara and Indirapuram have reported just one, two and four new cases, respectively, this July so far, shows the data. The records also indicated that during the period, the highest cases -- 10 -- were reported from Sadik Nagar comprising Raj Nagar Extension.

“The cases have reduced, but the infection is still present. So we have to continue with testing and surveillance in the district. The vaccination coverage has also increased, and this has helped prevent the spread of the infection,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, district surveillance officer.

In June, only Shaheed Nagar segment had no fresh Covid-19 case.

Experts said it is likely that the rate of seroprevalence could be higher in segments where cases have reduced.

“Since these are densely populated areas, we expect that it (decline in cases) could be a result of high rate of seroprevalence -- about 60-70% -- indicating the beginnings of herd immunity. But, the health department should keep the daily testing at the same level and continue with it for at least another two months. They should also focus on testing of people coming from other states,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president, Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

According to the data, there were only 59 new cases in July so far, while the district had reported 324 cases in June. As a result of declining cases, the sample positivity rate in July (up to July 26) dropped to 0.06%, with 108,253 samples tested in the district.

According to the state’s health bulletin, Ghaziabad, till July 26, has recorded 55,605 Covid-19 cases and a death toll of 461, with 21 active cases. Of the 21 active cases, eight patients were under home isolation, the officials said.