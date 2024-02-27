Ghaziabad: Shocked by her husband’s death, 23-year-old jumps to death from seventh floor flat

A newly-married woman died on Tuesday of injuries she sustained when she jumped off the balcony of her seventh floor apartment at a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali late Monday night, hours after she came to know that her husband succumbed to a cardiac stroke he suffered earlier that day when they were out visiting the Delhi zoo together, senior police officers said on Tuesday. The high-rise apartment complex in Vaishali where the couple lived. (HT Photo)

They said the deceased man was aged 24 years while his wife was 23.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“They were visiting the Delhi zoo on Monday when the husband suffered a health issue and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi. By late evening, he succumbed to what we believe was a cardiac stroke. When his body was brought back home to Vaishali, his wife was in deep shock and she jumped off the balcony of their seventh floor apartment late Monday night. She succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

The family members said the couple got married only in November last year.

“They were happy till Monday when my brother suffered a health issue. At the hospital in Delhi, she was clinging to her husband for dear life. We somehow got her to go back home. Later, my brother died and we took the body to their flat in Vaishali,” the deceased man‘s cousin said.

He said around 9.30pm, they reached the Vaishali apartment with the body.

“There were several family members in the house at that time. Seeing her husband’s body, she ran towards the balcony, climbed on to a chair and jumped off. This entire incident happened within seconds and none of us could do anything to stop her. She fell on a car and was badly injured. She succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital early Tuesday morning,” the cousin said.

The police said the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)