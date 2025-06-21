Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Six, including cashier, arrested for planning 8.15 lakh loot

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jun 21, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The cashier, Amit Kumar, 35, was on his way from a cold storage facility in Lal Kuan to deposit ₹8.15 lakh cash in a bank

Six people were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in an 8 lakh robbery in Nehru Nagar when three men snatched a bag of cash from a cashier on Monday, police said, adding that the cashier was also allegedly involved in the plan.

One of the six accused. (HT Photo)
One of the six accused. (HT Photo)

The cashier, Amit Kumar, 35, was on his way from a cold storage facility in Lal Kuan to deposit 8.15 lakh cash in a bank in Raj Nagar when three armed men on a bike threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled with the bag. Police said they arrested Suraj Yadav, 24, Nitin Singh, 20, and Manish Singh, 30 from the Sikrod Road late Thursday night. Later, Brijesh Kumar, 28, and Ankush Kumar, 19, and Amit were also nabbed.

“Overall, six persons, including the cashier, were arrested. A case under attempted murder and milestation was filed against Suraj Yadav, so he asked Manish for money to fight the case. Manish then roped in his cousin, Amit, to plan a loot and since the latter had some pending loans, he agreed to the plan. Other accused were also roped in,” Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle, said.

Police said Brijesh, Ankush and Nitin went to the spot and snatched the bag form Amit while the rest of them were involved in the planning.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Six, including cashier, arrested for planning 8.15 lakh loot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On