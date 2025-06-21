Ghaziabad: Six, including cashier, arrested for planning 8.15 lakh loot

Six people were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in an ₹8 lakh robbery in Nehru Nagar when three men snatched a bag of cash from a cashier on Monday, police said, adding that the cashier was also allegedly involved in the plan. One of the six accused. (HT Photo)

The cashier, Amit Kumar, 35, was on his way from a cold storage facility in Lal Kuan to deposit ₹8.15 lakh cash in a bank in Raj Nagar when three armed men on a bike threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled with the bag. Police said they arrested Suraj Yadav, 24, Nitin Singh, 20, and Manish Singh, 30 from the Sikrod Road late Thursday night. Later, Brijesh Kumar, 28, and Ankush Kumar, 19, and Amit were also nabbed.

“Overall, six persons, including the cashier, were arrested. A case under attempted murder and milestation was filed against Suraj Yadav, so he asked Manish for money to fight the case. Manish then roped in his cousin, Amit, to plan a loot and since the latter had some pending loans, he agreed to the plan. Other accused were also roped in,” Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle, said.

Police said Brijesh, Ankush and Nitin went to the spot and snatched the bag form Amit while the rest of them were involved in the planning.