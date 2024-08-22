 Ghaziabad: Two men in a SUV held for molesting woman in market, vehicle seized - Hindustan Times
Ghaziabad: Two men in a SUV held for molesting woman in market, vehicle seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Aug 22, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Two men in a Thar SUV started making objectionable comments about the woman. When she boarded her car, they blocked her way with their SUV. Seeing this, she dialled the police emergency number and somehow sped away from there, police said

Two men were arrested on charges of molesting a 24-year-old woman late Tuesday night when she came with her friend to Block C market in Kavi Nagar for purchasing food items. Police said the two men were in a Thar SUV and the woman’s timely alert helped them nab the duo and also seize their vehicle.

Suspect Siddharth is a property dealer while Ayush is a college drop-out and often hangs out with Siddharth. Their SUV has been seized. (Representational image)
Suspect Siddharth is a property dealer while Ayush is a college drop-out and often hangs out with Siddharth. Their SUV has been seized.

The police identified the two suspects as Kavi Nagar resident Siddharth Kumar, 25, and his friend Ayush Kumar, 24, a resident of Meerut.

Police said that the women were in the market to buy food items and had parked their car at some distance from the market on Tuesday night.

“After making my purchases, I was headed towards my car when two men in a Thar SUV started making objectionable comments about me. When I boarded my car, they blocked our way with their SUV. Seeing this, I dialled the police emergency number and somehow sped away from there,” the woman said in her complaint to the Kavi Nagar police station.

An FIR on her complaint was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), police said.

“A police team rushed to the spot and traced the SUV. The two men were arrested. Suspect Siddharth is a property dealer while Ayush is a college drop-out and often hangs out with Siddharth. Their SUV has been seized. The woman is a working professional and resident of a locality under jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station area,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

