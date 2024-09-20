Ghaziabad: Two of gang held for robbing copper wire from factory

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested two suspects who are allegedly part of a gang that made off with copper wires from a factory in Patel Marg in the early hours of September 7, after holding the security guard hostage. The police identified the two suspects as Nitin Rai, a resident of nearby Shibbanpura, and his accomplice Mohammad Zahid, resident of Jyoti Nagar in Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The robbery incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sihani Gate police station area and factory owner Harjinder Singh registered an FIR the same day.

The police identified the two suspects as Nitin Rai, a resident of nearby Shibbanpura, and his accomplice Mohammad Zahid, resident of Jyoti Nagar in Delhi.

Police said the robbery was carried out by a gang of five. They held the guard hostage before fleeing with about 10 quintals of copper wires, police said.

“Suspect Rai is a local and he knew that a lot of copper wire was stored in the factory. He and the others of his gang had a history of involvement in such incidents. We arrested the two suspects on the basis of electronic surveillance and also with the help of CCTV footage,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, (city).

Police said a hunt is on to arrest the three absconding suspects and they have been identified as Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Nadeem and another accomplice, whose name is not yet known.

“They sold some of the copper wire to a scrap dealer and used the money to party. Our teams will arrest the remaining suspects soon,” the DCP said.