Ghaziabad: UP seeks report for extending Shiv Vihar Metro to Mandola

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is deliberating upon extending the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro from the current termination station of Shiv Vihar to Mandola in Loni town, said officials in the know of the matter on Thursday. After the ministry wrote to the UP government, the state’s housing and urban planning department on December 23, 2024, sought a report from GDA about extending the Metro line to Loni. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The move comes after the UP housing and urban planning department sought a report from the authority on the basis of repeated requests made by residents to the ministry of housing affairs.

Delhi Metro’s Pink Line from Majlis Park ends at Shiv Vihar station in Ghaziabad’s Loni. But residents have been demanding that the line be extended further to Mandola which is about 10km from Shiv Vihar and runs right through Loni town.

“Several councillors, gram panchayat heads, residents, traders’ associations, RWAs, and others have written to the Prime Minister’s Office, the President, the housing affairs ministry, and also the UP chief minister urging them to intervene in the matter and consider extending the Metro line to Mandola. The Shiv Vihar station is at the border of Loni town. And commuters have to travel sveeral kilometres to reach the station,” said Vinod Kumar, president of Loni Vikas Samiti, a social and residents’ association.

“If the line is extended to Mandola, it will run right through Loni town and will also benefit thousands of people working in Tronica City industrial areas and will also help allottees of Mandola Vihar housing scheme. Further, it will considerably reduce traffic congestion on the main Delhi-Saharanpur road, which passes through Loni,” Kumar said.

The residents said that they have also written to Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, and urged him to take up the issue.

“I have taken up their issue as Loni is highly populated, and a Metro extension will be helpful for residents. There is a lot of demand for extending the Metro line to other areas of Ghaziabad as well. However, funding is a major concern. The Centre provides its share, but the UP agencies, including the Ghaziabad Development Authority, must chalk out a funding pattern. Currently, the priority is to extend Metro line from Sahibabad to Noida,” Garg said.

The communication mentions about 77 different representations received for extending Metro line to Mandola.

Officials aware of the development said the per kilometre construction cost of the Metro is about ₹200-250 crore for the elevated section.

“We are holding discussions about this and will act accordingly,” said Aul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

Ghaziabad city currently has two Metro corridors -- a 2.1km Blue Line from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and a 9.34km Red Line from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda.

There are also two pending project reports for two Metro extensions in Ghaziabad.

In January 2020, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted two project DPRs to the GDA -- one of ₹1,517 crore for the Sector 62 to Sahibabad route, and the other of ₹1,808.22 crore for the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar route.

After much deliberation, the authority in 2023 decided to go ahead only with the Noida Sector 62 (Electronic City) to Sahibabad route. The Sahibabad station is proposed to link the RRTS Sahibabad station to form a multimodal transit hub with UP roadways’ Sahibababd station in the vicinity.

But then the project ran into rough weather as the state government denied funds for the link in January 2023. Later, in May 2023, the state again declined the authority’s request for 50% funding for the proposed metro link.

The GDA also sought a revised DPR for the Sahibabad to Noida link, and in January 2024, the revised DPR stated a cost escalation of about ₹350 crore.