Ghaziabad: Uzbek woman dies by suicide in hospital room

A 45-year-old woman patient from Uzbekistan allegedly ended her life by hanging in the bathroom of a private super speciality hospital in Vaishali on Tuesday, the Ghaziabad police said. Her son donated a part of his liver to her and left for Uzbekistan on June 6, police said. (Repesentational Image)

Police said the woman was admitted to the hospital and her husband accompanying her.

“Both were staying in the hospital room. The woman was admitted for treatment of a liver ailment. On Tuesday afternoon, she went to washroom and when she did not come out after some time, her husband got alarmed. He called up the hospital staff and they found that the door locked from inside,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

The ACP said the door was opened and the woman was found hanging inside.

“She hanged herself with the hijab she was wearing. The body was sent for an autopsy and report is awaited. Further legal formalities were taken up and autopsy findings are awaited. The reason behind the incident is being probed,” Singh said.

Police said the woman, along with her husband and son, had come to India on May 5.

“She got admitted to the hospital on May 6 and got discharged on May 8 after undergoing pre-work for liver transplant. She was admitted again on May 24 and underwent liver transplant at the hospital on May 25. Her son donated a part of his liver to her and left for Uzbekistan on June 6,” the ACP said.

The hospital authorities said the woman was recovering in the private ward and was due to be discharged in two days.

“Hospital security opened the washroom door and the patient was found hanging. Immediate measures were initiated to save her but despite our best efforts, the patient could not be revived. We informed the police and the relevant authorities. We are fully cooperating with the authorities. Our deepest condolences to the family on their loss,” a spokesperson from the hospital said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)