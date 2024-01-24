Ghaziabad: Voters’ list finalised for LS polls, 212,000 new voters on rolls

The Ghaziabad district administration has finalised the electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections and district officials said 212,713 new voters have been added to the list since the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. According to the list, the Loni assembly segment has 517,604 voters; Muradnagar 460,341; Sahibabad 1,033,314, Ghaziabad 469,542 voters, Muradnagar 334,676 voters and Dhaulana (part) has 123,368 voters (representational image)

With this, the total number of voters in the district across the five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Dhaulana (part) now stands at 2,938,845, as per the electoral rolls finalised on January 23

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, there were 2,726,132 voters in the district.

“There has been an increase of about two lakh (200,000) more voters as per the electoral rolls released on January 23. There will be some more additions/deletions of name which will take place before the announcement of elections,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance).

According to the list, the Loni assembly segment has 517,604 voters; Muradnagar 460,341; Sahibabad 1,033,314, Ghaziabad 469,542 voters, Muradnagar 334,676 voters and Dhaulana (part) has 123,368 voters.

There were 1,517,276 male voters in 2019, which has increased to 1,622,869 in the latest rolls. The number of women voters has increased from 1,208,747 in 2019 to 1,315,782 in the latest rolls.

The Others category, including members of the third gender, had increased to 194 voters in the present rolls.

According to officials, the Sahibabad segment has the highest number of voters at 1,033,314, said district officials.