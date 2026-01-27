Ghaziabad woman, 35, shot by unknown assailants while returning home

Ghaziabad An unidentified assailant allegedly shot at a 35-year-old woman on Sunday evening in Loni’s Lal Bagh area when she and her husband were returning home from a local market on a bike. Police said the woman, Sanjana Kumar and her husband Hari Shankar, 38, had gone to buy vegetables from the market and while returning, the accused allegedly shot at the woman and she fell from the vehicle. (Representational image)

The woman sustained a gunshot injury on her upper back.

“The incident happened just near their locality, and locals rushed her to a hospital. She was later referred to a Delhi facility, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her husband is attending to her at the hospital and will give us a complaint later. In the meantime, our teams are scanning the CCTVs to find out who fired at her,” Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar circle), told HT.

Harendra Malik, station house officer of Loni Border police station, said, “She will undergo surgery on Monday evening. During the initial investigation, her husband has suspected the role of their neighbours with whom he had a fight on Holi last year.”