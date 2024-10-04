Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: Woman, accomplices held for honey trapping man to extort 10 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Oct 05, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Police said Mohammed and Chaudhary knew about Singh’s agency and its income and they roped in the woman to honey trap him and extort money from him

The police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old widowed woman and her two accomplices for allegedly preparing objectionable pictures and videos of a security agency operator from Meerut on October 1 in Modinagar, allegedly with the intent to extort 10 lakh from him, senior officers said on Friday.

On October 1, Singh came to Ghaziabad for work and called up Kumar to collect the documents. She asked him to come to her house. He reached her house and was having tea when she started undressed herself, said a senior police officer. (Representational image)
On October 1, Singh came to Ghaziabad for work and called up Kumar to collect the documents. She asked him to come to her house. He reached her house and was having tea when she started undressed herself, said a senior police officer. (Representational image)

The police identified the three suspects as Arti Kumar, 35, Mehraj Chaudhary, 35, and Wasi Mohammed, 55, and their intended target was identified as Pramod Kumar Singh, who is in charge of a private security agency in Meerut.

Police said Mohammed and Chaudhary knew about Singh’s agency and its income and they roped in the woman to honey trap him and extort money from him.

“The woman posed as a job aspirant and approached Singh for a job on September 26. She told him that she forgot her certificates and if need be, she could hand them over to Singh whenever he passed by her house. On October 1, Singh came to Ghaziabad for work and called up Kumar to collect the documents. She asked him to come to her house. He reached her house and was having tea when she started undressed herself and tried to get close to Singh,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar.

Before Singh could object, three men entered the house as planned.

“One identified himself as a journalist while the other two identified themselves as police officers. Together, they overpowered Singh and undressed him forcibly. Later, they forced him to be intimate with the woman and clicked pictures and videos. They took the man in their car and snatched 48,000 from him and asked him to pay them another 10 lakh in a couple of days, failing which they would make the videos and pictures public,” Rai said.

The victim reached out to the police and registered an FIR of extortion and loot at Modinagar police station. The police teams arrested the three suspects.

“Since the woman is widowed and in need of money, she agreed to be part of the plan for a sum of 3 lakh. However, all three were arrested. A man named Yusuf and another unidentified suspect are absconding at present. We will arrest them soon,” Rai said.

Police said the woman has no past record of any criminal history while they are trying to trace crime history, if any, of the other suspects.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
