Ghaziabad: 3 booked over Tila Morh LPG-cylinder blast on Feb 1

Nearly 10 months after LPG cylinders in a parked truck exploded, causing damage in a residential area at Bhopra Chowk near Tila Morh on February 1, the police have taken cognisance and booked three people after finding alleged negligence on their part in a magisterial inquiry report, officials said on Monday.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against truck driver Ashok Kumar, truck owner Neeraj Yadav, and LPG plant manager Shiv Kumar Garg.

On Saturday, the FIR was registered at Tila Morh police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections of 125 (rash and negligent acts endangering human life and safety of others), 326(f) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire, or explosive substance, etc.), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

“The FIR against three people has been filed by the police following a magisterial inquiry. The report was submitted, and negligence with respect to three people came to light. All three named persons were booked. The inquiry committee was headed by the then ACP of Shalimar Garden Circle,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Shalimar Garden Circle) Atul Kumar Singh.

On February 1, around 4.30am, truck driver Kumar parked the truck laden with about 150 LPG cylinders of a petroleum company below a high-tension electricity line and left for his house nearby.

Later, there was a blast in the LPG cylinders, and according to police, about 50 of the cylinders exploded, causing widespread damage to seven vehicles, including the truck, and three shops in the vicinity.

There were no casualties.

The FIR, citing the inquiry report, said that truck owner Yadav, also a contractor of a logistics firm, allegedly did not abide by the contract agreement with the petroleum firm and had not employed a skilled co-driver.

It also alleges that the LPG plant manager Garg, allegedly violated the standard operating procedure and did not track the truck’s location through the tracking system. Also, it alleges that there was already a leaking LPG cylinder, and the truck was allegedly allowed to leave the Loni-located LPG plant.

“The incident also caused heavy damage to the electricity infrastructure, and it was after a lot of effort that the fire department could douse the fire. We will now proceed to file a chargesheet in the case and initiate legal action. There are no arrests in the case,” the ACP added.