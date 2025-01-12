Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: Man dies after falling from flyover

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jan 12, 2025 06:20 AM IST

The man was under the influence of alcohol and fell along with the bike from a height of 18-20 feet from flyover

A 38-year-old motorcyclist died after falling from the Thakurdwara flyover on GT Road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said, adding that the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

(Representational image (File))
(Representational image (File))

According to police, Avdhesh Kumar, a resident of Sahibabad, was riding from Ghanta Ghar to the New Bus Adda at 12.30am when he fell from the flyover. “He was under the influence of alcohol and fell along with the bike. He died during treatment,” Anurag Sharma, SHO of Kotwali police station, said.

Police rushed the injured man to the nearby MMG district hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, officials added. The height of the flyover at the middle portion is about 18-20 feet.

ACP Ritesh Tripathi said that an initial medical examination was conducted at the hospital which indicated he was under influence of alcohol.

“Body was sent for autopsy and reports are awaited. No FIR is registered as the accident did not involve any other vehicle,” the ACP added.

