Ghaziabad: Man kills brother over quarrel with mother 

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his younger brother for allegedly quarrelling with and verbally abusing their mother in Ghaziabad’s Niwari area, late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding the suspect has been arrested. While Vikrant’s younger brother Nishant, 26, tried to pacify the quarrel taking place between his elder brother and mother, the issue escalated, and he pulled a gun being carried by Vikrant and shot Vikrant in the head, chest, and arm, officers said. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Vikrant (single name), a resident of Niwari.

“On Monday around 10pm, when Vikrant, a habitual offender, was demanding money from his mother Poonam Devi for alcohol, after he came from outside. When she denied, a dispute took place and Vikrant verbally abused her,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modi Nagar) Gyan Prakash Rai.

“While Vikrant’s younger brother Nishant, 26, tried to pacify the quarrel, the issue escalated, and he pulled a gun being carried by Vikrant and shot Vikrant in the head, chest, and arm,” the officer added.

Police said that locals alerted them after hearing the shots. “Vikrant was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the ACP added.

Police investigation revealed that Vikrant had as many as 13 cases of theft, robbery, and assault registered against him at various police stations of the city.

“Nishant revealed that Vikrant rarely used to visit home. But he always demanded money from their mother and would quarrel with her. Due to his, Nishant and his mother were upset for the past few days,” said an official requesting anonymity.

A case of murder was registered at Niwari police station, and suspect Nishat was arrested on Tuesday, said ACP Rai, adding that further investigation is underway.