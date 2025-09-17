Ghaziabad: Vijay Nagar promised 10 MLD of Ganga water

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad mayor, in a move on behalf of the municipal corporation, has initiated work for a project that promises 10 million litres per day (MLD) of Ganga water to 10 residential wards from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam’s Ganga water treatment plants at Pratap Vihar. Ghaziabad mayor Sunita Dayal on Tuesday said the project will ensure better supply in the 10 residential wards. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The UP Jal Nigam officials, however, said the corporation is currently utilising its entire 108MLD share from the treatment plants, and they will not be able to supply more than the designated share.

The officials said that they have three water treatment plants at Pratap Vihar, which have a combined capacity to supply 480 MLD water to areas in Ghaziabad and Noida.

“Of the total capacity, 330MLD is the share of Noida while the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has a share of 108MLD. The rest of the 42MLD is the share of UP Avas Vikas. It is the corporation’s prerogative where they could take their share of water. The corporation is, however, using its entire share of 108MLD and we will be able to provide them only 108MLD,” said Bhramanand, executive engineer (UP Jal Nigam), and in-charge of water treatment plants.

The third plant is not fully functional at present and will be able to function fully by the year-end, officials said.

“The works for the project have started, and it is expected that the water supplies will start by March-end, 2026. As regards the provision of 10MLD of water, the water works department officials will be in a better condition to explain the technicalities,” the mayor added.

The corporation’s water works department officials said that the extra 10MLD of Ganga water will be provided from two treatment plants.

“The Jal Nigam has waste water that is saved after water treatment from the two plants. So, 5MLD each from the two treatment plants is the saved water, which will be reused for the supply as part of the project. The 10MLD will not be from our share of 108MLD. The project is worth ₹16.62 crore, and it is being taken up by the UP Jal Nigam,” said KP Anand, general manager, water works department.

Officials said the water will be made available to wards 3 (old Vijay Nagar), 14 (new Vijay Nagar), 15 (Charan Singh Colony), 23 (Kailash Nagar), 25 (Ambedkar Nagar), 26 (Madhopura and Sundarpuri), 48 (Mirzapur), 51 (Pratap Vihar’s sector 11), 55 (Vijay Nagar’s sector 11 A block), and 58 (sector 9 Vijay Nagar and Mavi), with the help of pipelines that will connect to six water tanks in the areas.

The project is estimated to be completed in the next six months.

Prior to the present project, the authorities in December 2023 sanctioned the Ganga water supply project for Khoda from the water treatment plants at Pratap Vihar under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut 2.0) scheme.

In July, UP Jal Nigam officials said that the ₹183 crore Ganga water supply project to Khoda is on hold as the Noida authority declined to part with its share of water to Khoda.

