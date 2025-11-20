Ghaziabad: Villagers protest after pregnant woman ends life over dowry

Ghaziabad: Hundreds of villagers from Nayphal and other nearby areas staged a protest outside the Wave City police station along with the body of a 23-year-old pregnant woman who died by suicide at her father’s house in Nayphal on Tuesday allegedly over dowry harassment and domestic violence. She was pregnant but faced demands of dowry and severe restrictions by her in-laws, alleged her family. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Police said they have registered an FIR under BNS sections 85 (woman subjected to cruelty by husband or relatives), 80(2) (dowry death) and also under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act at Wave City police station on Wednesday.

The FIR named seven people, including the woman’s husband, a civil engineer at a Delhi firm and resident of Dhaulana, Hapur district.

On Tuesday, the woman allegedly hanged herself. “She had been staying at her father’s house since September, and a complaint for harassment and dowry demands, including that of a car, was given to the women’s cell. She was pregnant but faced demands of dowry and severe restrictions by her in-laws. In between, there were some disputes, but every time her in-laws requested that they would act positively and took her away. Traumatised and harassed, she finally hanged herself. We immediately informed the police,” said uncle of the deceased.

“After the autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, we placed her body outside the police station and demanded e immediate arrest of her husband and her in-laws. Hundreds of villagers from Nayphal and other neighbouring villages came to support us. The police are acting slow in this matter and not taking any action,” he added further.

The family said that the woman got married on February 14 earlier this year.

“We assured the protestors of swift action. In fact, they gave us a complaint on Wednesday, and we immediately lodged an FIR. An investigation is underway, and strict legal action will be taken up,” said Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City Circle.