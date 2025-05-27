Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
GIMS in Greater Noida gets Jan Aushadhi store

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
May 27, 2025 07:34 AM IST

A Jan Aushadhi store has opened at GIMS, Greater Noida, offering 2,100 essential medicines at 50-80% lower prices, easing healthcare costs for locals.

A Jan Aushadhi store has opened at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, officials said on Monday. The store will stock more than 2,100 essential medicines and approximately 380 surgical products.

The Jan Aushadhi store at GIMS. (HT Photo)
The Jan Aushadhi store at GIMS. (HT Photo)

Jan Aushadhi stores, launched by the central government under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), provide high-quality generic medicines and medical items at prices 50% to 80% lower than branded drugs.

“This Jan Aushadhi Kendra marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between healthcare affordability and access. The burden of medical expenses often forces families into difficult financial choices. By offering quality medicines at highly subsidised rates, we are not only easing that burden but also encouraging the use of rational, evidence-based treatment practices”, said Brigadier Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, GIMS director.

As a premier public health institution, GIMS caters to the healthcare needs of not just Gautam Budh Nagar but also large parts of western Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions.

Locals have welcomed the move, saying it would help them save money on essential medicines.

“My mother needs long-term diabetes medication. The drug that costs 600 will now be available at a cheaper rate. It’s a huge relief,” said Sumit Kumar, a resident of Dadri.

Another Surajpur resident, Shubham Agarwal, said, “Medicine prices have gone up a lot in recent years. A store like this can really help people like us manage our health without worrying so much about the cost.”

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
