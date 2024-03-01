GNIDA’s nod to planting 30k saplings around ponds

GREATER NOIDA: Around 30,000 saplings of different species will be planted around the water bodies located at different places under the ambit of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). Local environmental activists said they had held talks with the authority officials to protect the water bodies from encroachments and ensure their rejuvenation. (HT Photo)

The work will be taken up by the Society for Protection of Environment & Biodiversity (SPEnBIO), a non-government organisation.

Local environmental activists said that they had held talks with the authority officials to protect the water bodies from encroachments and ensure their rejuvenation.

“We had been seeking permission from the authority for long to take up the planting of saplings on the periphery of the water bodies in Greater Noida which have been reeling under encroachments and other issues,” said local environment activist and treasurer, Society for Protection of Environment & Biodiversity, Pradeep Dahalyia.

“The aim was to ensure that these water bodies and ponds are preserved and protected from further encroachments and now, authority has permitted it to take up the work,” he added.

The water bodies that have been identified where plantation exercise will be carried out, are located in Sadullapur, Khedi, Vaidpura, Sheorajpur, Kailashpur and Sunpura, in Greater Noida.

“We are looking forward to planting around 30,000 saplings of different species including Arjun, Ashoka, Jamun, Pilkhan, among others, around these water bodies, and have already received around 10,000 saplings. The cost of all the work being done to preserve these ponds is being borne by us,” he added.

“The planting of saplings around the water bodies will help in their demarcation while it will also assist in keeping soil intact, conserving water and reducing air pollution by promoting greenery. The plant varieties selected are water resistant and have long life”, said another environment activist, Abhisht Kusum Gupta.

According to senior manager, work circle 3, GNIDA, Rajesh Kumar, the work of planting of saplings is to be done by the NGO SPEnBIO and permission has been granted.

“The move is primarily aimed at preserving the water bodies in a natural manner by surrounding these with trees,” he added.