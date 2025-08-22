Greater Noida: 25,000 sqm of floodplain land freed in Bisrakh

Greater Noida In an anti-encroachment drive, the Greater Noida authority on Wednesday freed nearly 25,000 square metres of floodplain land in Bisrakh village, near Greater Noida West, officialssaid on Thursday. Bulldozers were deployed to raze unauthorised constructions where colonisers were attempting illegal plotting. (HT Photo)

The authority deployed bulldozers to raze unauthorised constructions where colonisers were attempting illegal plotting.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG has directed the land department team to intensify action against encroachments in notified areas that are earmarked for planned development.

“An anti-encroachment drive was carried out at Khasra numbers 112 and 113 in Bisrakh. The demolition drive, conducted in presence of senior officials, lasted about two hours. Three JCB machines and two dumpers were used to clear the site,” said Greater Noida authority’s general manager AK Singh.

Officials reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone carrying out construction in the notified area without prior approval or sanctioned layout plans.

They also urged prospective buyers to verify all land-related details with the authority before making any purchase, warning that unverified transactions could lead to financial loss.

Separately, the authority team also cracked down on illegal kiosks, carts, and roadside stalls in Greater Noida.

“The Urban Services Department, in coordination with the local police, removed around 25 unauthorised carts, stalls, shanties, and temporary shops set up along the main road of Tughlakpur village,” said the authority’s officer on special duty Mukesh Kumar.

Senior officials, who led the drive carried out with the Urban Services Department team, said that such illegal roadside setups often block traffic flow and create safety hazards for commuters.

The authority said that it will maintain a sustained crackdown on encroachments, both on public land and along roadsides, to ensure smooth traffic movement and protect public spaces.