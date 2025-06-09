Gr Noida: Car rams bike after driver falls asleep; rider dead

A 25-year-Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer was killed and a 28-year-old man was severely injured after a car collided head-on with their motorcycle on a single-lane road in a rural area in Jewar, Greater Noida, on Saturday morning, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred because the car driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, said police, adding that was arrested at the scene and his vehicle was seized. The car driver, Ajay Sharma, a resident of Khurja, had driven a Khurja-basedfamily of five people to Mathura to offer prayers at a temple and was returning with them. (Representational image)

The deceased, Sheespal Singh, a resident of Hasanpur village in Dankaur, Greater Noida, was posted at Parliament House in Delhi and had taken a day off to visit home, police said. The injured man was identified as Singh’s relative, Jitendra Singh.

“The accident took place at 8am when Jitendra Singh was taking Singh to the bus stand. They were heading towards Khurja when a car coming from the opposite direction, from the Mathura side, collided with them head-on near Bankapur in Jewar,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Jewar police station.

The car driver, Ajay Sharma, a resident of Khurja, had driven a Khurja-basedfamily of five people to Mathura to offer prayers at a temple and was returning with them. However, he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and collided with the motorcycle, police said.

“The car crashed into a tree after hitting the bike. The family had a narrow escape as there is a trench beside the road — had the car not hit the tree, it could have fallen into the trench,” the SHO added.

Passersby informed police and a team from Jewar police rushed to the scene. They took the injured to a nearby hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment while Jitendra Singh remains in critical condition.

“Singh is survived by his parents and wife, who is four months pregnant. Further investigation is underway,” SHO Singh said.