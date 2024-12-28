Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida: 17-yr-old shoots himself dead after father’s scolding

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The deceased, a Class 7 student, was the only child of his parents, residing with them along with a grandmother in a village in Jarcha, said police

Greater Noida:

The boy’s father had scolded him for arriving at their field without a spade despite his directions. A minor argument ensued, and the boy left the scene. He returned home and shot himself using his father’s licenced revolver. (Representational image)
The boy’s father had scolded him for arriving at their field without a spade despite his directions. A minor argument ensued, and the boy left the scene. He returned home and shot himself using his father’s licenced revolver. (Representational image)

A 17-year-old youngster allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his father’s revolver in Greater Noida’s Jarcha locality on Thursday evening, said police on Friday, adding that though no suicide note was recovered, it was learnt that he was scolded by father in their field.

The deceased, a Class 7 student, was the only child of his parents, residing with them along with a grandmother in a village in Jarcha, said police.

“On Thursday around 5pm, when his parents were working on the agricultural field, he shot himself in the temple using his father’s revolver,” said Amit Khari, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

“His grandmother, who was in another room, heard the gunshot sound and rushed to his room only to find him lying in a pool of blood. His parents were alerted and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the SHO said.

Hospital authorities informed police and his post-mortem was conducted. “We were informed that around 4.30pm, the boy visited their agriculture field, where his parents were working. His father scolded him for arriving without a spade despite his directions. A minor argument ensued, and the boy left the scene. At home, he shot himself using his father’s licenced revolver,” said Saumya Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police are yet to register any case and further investigation is on.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On