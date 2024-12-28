Greater Noida: 17-yr-old shoots himself dead after father’s scolding

Greater Noida: The boy’s father had scolded him for arriving at their field without a spade despite his directions. A minor argument ensued, and the boy left the scene. He returned home and shot himself using his father’s licenced revolver. (Representational image)

A 17-year-old youngster allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his father’s revolver in Greater Noida’s Jarcha locality on Thursday evening, said police on Friday, adding that though no suicide note was recovered, it was learnt that he was scolded by father in their field.

The deceased, a Class 7 student, was the only child of his parents, residing with them along with a grandmother in a village in Jarcha, said police.

“On Thursday around 5pm, when his parents were working on the agricultural field, he shot himself in the temple using his father’s revolver,” said Amit Khari, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

“His grandmother, who was in another room, heard the gunshot sound and rushed to his room only to find him lying in a pool of blood. His parents were alerted and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the SHO said.

Hospital authorities informed police and his post-mortem was conducted. “We were informed that around 4.30pm, the boy visited their agriculture field, where his parents were working. His father scolded him for arriving without a spade despite his directions. A minor argument ensued, and the boy left the scene. At home, he shot himself using his father’s licenced revolver,” said Saumya Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police are yet to register any case and further investigation is on.