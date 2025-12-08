Greater Noida: 2 held for strangling friend to death, dumping body in canal

Greater Noida: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangulating their 25-year-old friend to death in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on November 29 following a dispute that broke out while consuming alcohol, and later dumping his body in the Khareli Canal. Police recovered the body on Saturday following an extensive search by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). After a heated argument, they (Bharat and Bobby) allegedly strangulated Manish and transported his body to Kareli Canal in his Maruti Suzuki Swift to dump it. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased as Manish Kumar, a resident of Dankaur.

“On December 1, Manish’s parents approached the Dankaur police station and filed a missing person complaint, alleging that their son left home on November 29 evening but did not return since then,” said Munendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur.

“On November 29, when Manish’s father contacted him to check about his whereabouts, he informed his father that he was at his friend Bharat Bhati’s home in Astauli, Dankaur. The next day his mobile phone was found on Bilaspur Road,” the SHO added.

Following this, a team was formed and Bharat was taken into custody on Saturday from Dankaur area. “He revealed that on November 29, he, along with Manish and their friend Bobby Bhati, who is also in his mid-20s and a resident of a neighbouring village, was consuming alcohol at Bobby’s agricultural field. A fight broke out after Manish misbehaved with them,” said Singh.

“After a heated argument, they (Bharat and Bobby) strangulated Manish and transported his body to Kareli Canal in his Maruti Suzuki Swift to dump it,” the officer said, adding that after dumping the body, they parked his car in a Greater Noida mall.

Police said the decomposed body was later recovered a few kilometres away from the spot. Both suspects were booked on charges of murder and disappearance of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dankaur police station, and further probe is on.