Greater Noida: 21-year-old arrested for killing sister’s friend
Greater Noida: Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Monday evening for allegedly stabbing his sister’s male friend to death in the Badalpur area of Gautam Budh Nagar district.
The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Deepak Kumar. The suspect, identified as Vipin Kumar, is a native of Achheja village, police said.
Vipin stabbed Deepak, his neighbour, to death for allegedly “talking to his sister over phone”, police said.
Deepak’s brother Pramod Kumar has filed a complaint at Badalpur police station.
“Deepak had gone to a local gym when Vipin met him near a sweets shop on GT Road. Vipin attacked him with a sharp knife several times and injured him. Locals informed us, and we reached the spot and found Deepak severely injured. We took him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Pramod said.
According to Pramod, Vipin killed his brother, while three other people helped him in the crime. Pramod said he was not aware of his brother’s relationship with the suspect’s sister. “If the suspect had any problem, he should have informed us. We are shattered,” Pramod added.
Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said Vipin and other suspects live in the same village. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Deepak used to talk to Vipin’s sister over phone. Vipin was against this relationship. The suspect killed Deepak over the same issue,” Chander said.
Badalpur police station in-charge Dharmendra Sharma said a case was registered against the four suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).
“We have arrested main suspect Vipin, and launched a search for his accomplices,” Chander added.
Meanwhile, Deepak’s family members protested against the crime and blocked GT Road for one hour on Tuesday, demanding action against all the suspects. A police team pacified the protesters and assured a fair investigation in the matter. The traffic movement was later resumed.
Deepak was a contractual sanitation worker with the Greater Noida authority, his family said.
