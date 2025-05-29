Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Greater Noida: 3 arrested after their brawl video surfaces online

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The six-second purported video shows a group of people assaulting each other using sticks after parking four to five cars, including an SUV, in the middle of the road

Greater Noida: Three men were arrested after a video of a brawl in the middle of the road in Dankaur, Greater Noida, recorded by a passerby motorcyclist surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the brawl incident took place on Wednesday around 12pm near Jaganpur village in Dankaur. (HT Photos)

The six-second purported video shows a group of people assaulting each other using sticks after parking four to five cars, including an SUV, in the middle of the road.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday around 12pm near Jaganpur village in Dankaur. “On Wednesday afternoon, when a man visited a barber shop in Jaganpur village, a neighbour approached him. They got into a verbal argument over an old dispute,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Greater Noida) Arvind Kumar.

The issue escalated, and they called their friends from Jaganpur village, who arrived at the spot in cars. Later, they resorted to a fight, assaulting each other with sticks, the ACP added.

“Five people sustained injuries, and all are out of danger. As the video surfaced on Wednesday evening, we took cognizance and tracked the suspects through vehicles’ registration numbers. A case of assault and rioting was registered at the Dankaur police station, and three suspects were arrested,” the ACP said.

Efforts are underway to identify the other suspects and further investigation is underway, the officer further added.

