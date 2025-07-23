Greater Noida: 3 held for stealing cash from ATMs

Greater Noida: Three members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing money from automated teller machines (ATMs) by placing a plastic sheet on the cash dispenser, were arrested, police said on Tuesday, adding that they also targetted ATMs in Gurugram, Haryana. he gang was actively targeting ATMs for the last one-and-a-half months, the SHO said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

Police identified the suspects as Rohit Dang, 26, Vaibhav Batra, 32, both residents of Sector 168, Noida, and Binas Dang, 23, a resident of Moti Nagar, Delhi, said officers, adding that the suspects learned the skill from social media.

“Around a month ago, we were alerted by a bank that a gang allegedly placed a plastic sheet on the cash dispenser after opening the lower box of the ATM. We formed a team and managed to nab them on Tuesday,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“Around a month ago, they targeted an ATM in Wazidpur, Sector 130. It was revealed that they were active in Gurugram and other NCR districts as well,” the officer added

The gang used to open the lower box of the ATM using master keys and place a plastic sheet on the exit of the cash dispenser, which prevented the cash to come out, said Expressway station house officer (SHO) Vipin Kumar, adding: “When an account holder attempted to withdraw cash, it got stuck, and later they (the suspects) would collect the money by repeating the process.”

The gang was actively targeting ATMs for the last one-and-a-half months, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case against the trio for theft, stolen property, and cheating under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and IT Act at the Expressway police station, and nine mobile phones, three master keys, two fiber plates, a Hyundai Aura car, cash ₹46,460, 13 debit cards, and one credit card were recovered from their possession, said officers.