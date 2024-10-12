Greater Noida: 3 men out on test drive flee with car; arrested

Noida: Police have arrested a group of three men who fled with a Hyundai Venue car in Greater Noida on the pretext of taking it out from a showroom for a test drive, officers said on Friday, adding that the stolen vehicle has also been confiscated. The three suspects had gone to a Hyundai showroom and showed interest in buying the company’s Venue car. They asked for a test drive and while taking out the car from the showroom’s parking, they pushed the salesperson out of the car and fled. (Representational image)

The incident occurred in late September, and the three men -- identified as Shrey Nagar,22, and Aniket Nagar,24, of the Ecotech-1 area, and Deepanshu Bhati, 25, of Kasna area -- were held from Knowledge Park roundabout on Friday on charges of stealing, they said, adding that all are students of a private university in Greater Noida.

“On September 26, the three suspects had gone to a Hyundai showroom in the Tugalpur market of Knowledge Park area and showed interest in buying the company’s Venue car, approximately worth ₹9 lakh. They asked for a test drive and a salesperson accompanied them for the same. However, while taking out the car from the showroom’s parking, the other two pushed the salesperson out of the car and fled with the vehicle,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida.

The incident, captured on the CCTV footage of the showroom, had gone viral on social media.

“An FIR (first information report) was registered against the three people on the basis of a complaint from the showroom’s manager under charges of theft and causing hurt, of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita. Police teams were formed to investigate the matter,” the ADCP said.

“The suspects were nabbed on the basis of CCTV footage and surveillance from the Knowledge Park area… During interrogation, they said that they did it for ‘thrills’. They were produced before the local court on Friday, and further proceedings are underway,” he added.