Greater Noida: 32-year-old killed in ‘crash’, family alleges foul play

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old man died, and his friend sustained injuries after their motorcycle allegedly crashed into a pole in Greater Noida's Badalpur late Saturday night, police said on Sunday, adding that the family of the deceased has alleged that he was killed. No case has been registered as yet and the exact cause will be ascertained after recording Sunder's statement. Further investigation is underway, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Krishna Singh and the injured as 30-year-old Sunder Singh. Both are residents of Kudi Kheda village in Badalpur.

“On Saturday around 11.30 pm, we received a call on the emergency helpline number 112. Family members of the deceased, who rushed them to a nearby hospital, alleged that someone had killed their son. Following this, a team from Badalpur police immediately rushed to the spot and secured the scene,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Central Noida).

“Initial investigation revealed that Krishna and Sunder worked as property dealers. On Saturday, around 7 pm, both went about one kilometre from their house to consume alcohol (at a tubewell). We found liquor bottles and waffers’ packets at the spot. About 25 metres from the tubewell, a pole is located. We suspect that after drinking, when they started their motorbike to return home, they hit the pole at a high speed. The impact of the collision was such that portions of the pole were also broken,” the ACP added.

The family of the deceased, however, alleged that the two had an argument while drinking and got into a fight, during which Sunder killed Krishna.

Following the allegations, the ACP said a forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence. But reports are awaited. The actual cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report is received, he added.

