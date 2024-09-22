Greater Noida: 800 apartments get registry permission after 27 years

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has issued permission for the registry of at least 800 apartments after a 27-year impasse as it resolved a long-standing legal hurdles, officials said on Sunday, adding that due to legal disputes among its members, the authority had not issued “completion certificate” to Senior Citizen Home Complex Welfare Society,thereby delaying the registries. The authority will execute a registry of remaining apartment owners in future as all no objection certificates (NOCs) required for the registry have been issued. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In view of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions December 21, 2023 to ensure homebuyers get possession and apartment registry without any inconvenience, the authority resolved the issues, protecting the homebuyers’ interests, they said.

“After 27 years, the authority issued a completion certificate that is key to execute the registry of a property in a complex. The move has benefited the homebuyers, living in their respective apartment without ownership rights. Now the homebuyers can execute the registry, and get the ownership title transferred into their names,” said Naveen Kumar Singh, officer on special duty, Greater Noida authority.

The authority has executed a registry of 188 apartments of the buyers, who showed interest in getting ownership rights transferred to their names. And the authority will execute a registry of remaining apartment owners in future as all no objection certificates (NOCs) required for the registry have been issued.

“This policy has brought relief to the affected homeowners as they will finally get a clear title of their apartment. The authority policy is meant only to the Senior Citizen Home Complex Welfare Society and will not apply to other group housing projects or future schemes. The authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) (Ravi Kumar NG) took this decision to protect the rights of the homebuyers in this complex,” Singh added.

The CEO on September 13, 2024 approved this policy to benefit residents.

The Senior Citizen Home Complex Welfare Society consists of 845 flats, and since this March, registry of 188 flats has been executed.

The new policy allows registries based on a list of current occupants submitted by the society’s authorised representatives.

The authority had allotted 15-acre land to the Senior Citizen Home Complex Welfare Society on September 3, 1996 and it executed registry of the housing plot in 1997. After the building was constructed and owners shifted into the society, legal and administrative delays affected the process of registry, a method of transferring the property title.

The Greater Noida authority will execute sublease deeds in favour of the current occupants, referred to as “Subsequent Members,” based on a verified list provided by the society.

To facilitate the process, authorised representatives of the Senior Citizen Home Complex Welfare Society will have to submit a certificate or affidavit, along with a list of current occupants, to the authority.

“This document should confirm that the listed individuals currently possess the allotted flats, and that sub-lease deeds have not yet been executed in their favour. The authority will then issue NOCs for the execution of registry for these members. The society must also provide complete documentation on the transfer of ownership from the original allottees to the current occupants,” said Singh.

The current occupants will be required to submit an affidavit and an indemnity bond, taking full responsibility for any disputes that may arise from the original allottees or their heirs regarding ownership rights.

They will also need to pay the applicable transfer fees and stamp duty at current rates. The policy specifically benefits those who purchased flats before the society’s completion deadline of March 4, 2024, and only the cases included in the certified list provided by the society will be eligible for registry under this policy.

“We are extremely happy that the authority resolved the legal issues and allowed permission for the registry. We have been waiting for the registry for the past many years. We also thank the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the authority officials for this move meant to protect our interests,” said Anika Gupta, a resident of the society.