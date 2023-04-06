Greater Noida launches industrial plot scheme

The Greater Noida authority launched an industrial plot scheme on Thursday for those looking to purchase industrial land to establish a business in the city. The authority expects to earn ₹502 crore from selling these 40 industrial plots, said officials familiar with the development. Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has directed all departments to work on schemes to attract investors and create jobs in the city. (HT Archive)

According to officials, applicants interested in purchasing an industrial plot can register and obtain a user password to access the brochure on the authority’s website at greaternoidaauthority.in/ind51222. The registration deadline is April 26, the fee submission deadline is April 28, and applications for the scheme will be accepted until 5 pm on April 30, the authority said.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has directed all departments to work on schemes to attract investors and create jobs in the city. In addition, Maheshwari has asked officials to assist those investors who have expressed a desire to invest in the city by submitting proposals. The industrial department is communicating with investors interested in purchasing land and establishing businesses in Greater Noida.

“We have launched the industrial plot scheme in response to the campaign to assist investors in purchasing the plot of their choice and establishing a business in the city. We intend to allot at least 300,000 square metres of industrial land under this scheme,” said Medha Roopam, the Greater Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer.

These 40 plots are spread across sectors Ecotech 1, 16, Ecotech 1, Ecotech 11, Ecotech 6, Ecotech 2, Ecotech 3, and others. According to officials, the plot sizes range from 1,350 square metres to 101,000 square metres.

“And if we can sell all the plots, we will be able to attract an investment of around ₹1,000 crore in all industrial units, creating at least 10,000 jobs in this region,” Roopam said.

According to officials, the Greater Noida authority has set a target of attracting ₹40,000 crore in investment this year and preparing industrial projects from investors to begin setting up units this year only.

