Greater Noida authority makes facade light mandatory for buildings on main roads

The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday made facade lights mandatory for all buildings already built and to be built on the city’s arterial roads with the aim to enhance the city’s aesthetic look.

It also allowed realtors additional time to pay their dues under its reschedulement scheme and reduced the ‘time extension charges’, giving them more time to build and deliver their projects.

The authority’s board said these decisions have been taken to pave the way for delivery of flats to thousands of homebuyers, who have neither got possession of their units nor executed registry, said officials.

The authority board, chaired by additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar, took the decisions in its 128th board meeting, which that took place in Noida’s sector 6 main administrative building. The board meeting of the Greater Noida authority started at 3.30pm and ended at 6pm, said officials.

“The facade lights have been made compulsory to beautify the city skylines and the decisions pertaining to reschedulement scheme and time extension, among others, have been taken in the interest of the public,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

If any building owner will not install facade lights on 40% of the front area on a building in the next 4 months, then action will be taken according to rules of the lease-deed. If anyone wants to get approval for a building map for a new building, then the map will be approved only if it has facade lighting provisions, said officials.

The arterial roads are Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, link road from Pari Chowk to sector Knowledge Park-V, 130 metres wide road, 105 metres wide road and Dadri road, among others, said officials. The Greater Noida authority needs to recover as many as ₹14,000 crore from 143 housing projects, which have been put in the defaulters category as they have failed to pay land cost dues.

On the realtors’ demand, the authority has agreed to give them two year’s time, starting from January 1, 2023. They will get a new payment plan for their principal amount and it will help them get out of the defaulters’ category, which will help them arrange funds from banks.

Time extension means a fee for granting additional time to build and deliver a realty project after a project completes 3 years, said officials. According to rules, if a builder delays completing a project after 3 years then the authority levies time extension charges for 15 years. Apart from this, the authority has also approved a bio-CNG plant for waste disposal at the 134 acres landfill site in Astoli and also handed over 30 acres to Noida to set up a plant separately, said officials.

“We welcome the move of the Greater Noida authority, which has accepted our demands of reschedulement of dues, reduced charges on time extension and other decisions in the favour of the realty sector. The authority and the Uttar Pradesh government need to take more decisions to address the issue being faced by the realty sector,” said RK Arora, president of the Uttar Pradesh national real estate development council.

Box:

NTPC allowed 500 ton charcoal plant at Astoli in Greater Noida

Dog policy allowed in Greater Noida on the lines of Noida

Building structure audit policy approved

70% buyers consent mandatory for changes in building

