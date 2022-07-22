Greater Noida authority relieves 21 engineers after UP minister issues warning
GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida authority has relieved 21 engineers, leaving the civic body understaffed, officials said. The statement government transferred 28 authority employees on July 2, but seven, including a general manager, have not been relieved yet to ensure proper functioning of municipal work.
The move follows a warning issued by Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta which stated that the engineers should either be “relieved or face suspension”. These employees have been shifted to Kanpur and Gorakhpur authorities.
“We have relieved 21 employees who were shifted by the industry department. There were not relieved earlier because it would cause administrative issue,” a Greater Noida official said.
The Greater Noida authority at present has a staff strength of around 230 employees including general manager, deputy general manager, senior manager, manager, junior manager, clerks and others. At least 500 employees are required to run civic functions smoothly in a city spread across 38000 hectares.
Authority officials said that though the industry department has transferred 28 staff members, it is yet to send replacement for them. Meanwhile the UP industry minister said, “We have learnt that many employees in Noida and Greater Noida are staying in the twin industrial cities despite their transfer orders. Most of them have been living there for 30 years. This is the last warning for them . If they do not leave Greater Noida and Noida and join their new postings, we will suspend them all.”
The Noida authority has also shifted more than 20 employees following orders from the UP minister.
-
Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar. A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres.
-
Traffic congestion on NH-9 due to Kanwar Yatra diversions
Ghaziabad: Thousands of commuters were stuck in high density traffic on the National Highway (NH-9) near Masuri/Dasna on Friday morning even as traffic police personnel toiled hard to ease the situation till afternoon. Officials said that the heavy congestion resulted due to diversions which are in place for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Officials said that the traffic situation was normalised by 12.30pm. This year police roped in a different diversion plan.
-
Twin towers demolition in Noida: Security arrangements to be finalised on Monday
Noida: Officials of the Noida authority, Supertech and Edifice Engineering will meet police and National Disaster Response Force teams on Monday to chalk out security arrangements ahead of the demolition of the twin towers at Sector 93A on August 21. The teams will earmark an exclusion zone and everyone within a 50-metre radius will need to be evacuated by early morning on the day of the blast.
-
40-yr-old man stabs wife to death in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their residence in Sector 15, Vasundhara, on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2pm. The suspect has been identified as Vikas Meena, while his deceased wife was identified as Kamini (35), who worked as a senior manager with a bank. They have two minor children aged three and eight years of age, police said.
-
Suspecting affair, man stabs wife to death, booked
Mumbai A 28-year-old Vashi resident has been booked for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in the wee hours of Friday in Fort over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair. He suspected that Madhavi was living with another man. However, this has not been verified yet, said a police officer part of the investigating team. On Thursday night, Dane had dinner with a friend and co-worker Rajesh Patil.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics