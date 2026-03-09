Greater Noida authority to develop forest on 12 acres with Miyawaki method

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has initiated the development of an “urban forest” using the Miyawaki plantation methodology on a 12-acre plot near Raipur Bangar village, the authority said in a statement. The Noida administration also successfully developed an urban forest over 15 acres in Sorkha village in 2017. (HT Photo)

The authority will develop this forest on the plot located between sectors XU-3 and Omicron-1, it added.

The authority said in a statement that it aims to plant at least 100,000 native trees on the green belt to enhance the area’s green cover. The project will be implemented with support under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes of PNB Housing Finance and Catch Foundation.

Shrilakshmi VS, additional chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida authority, launched the project on Saturday by planting saplings. She said that the authority has provided the land and the project has already started.

“The green belt will be developed to act as an oxygen bank for this locality, and the project will be based on the Miyawaki method — a structured approach for creating dense native forests in urban landscapes,” said Ajit Patel, senior manager (horticulture) of Greater Noida authority, in a press statement.

The Catch Foundation will maintain and monitor the plantation for three years to ensure the saplings develop into a self-sustaining dense forest ecosystem. The maintenance process will include systematic irrigation, soil nourishment, survival monitoring, and filling gaps wherever required.

Officials said urban Miyawaki forests grow much faster than traditional plantations and can develop into dense green ecosystems within a few years. Such forests play an important role in improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, restoring soil health, reducing urban heat, and sequestering carbon.

Last year, the authority also planted saplings at the Surajpur collectorate, Sector 16, Sector P3, and Khanpur village using the same method.

The Noida administration also successfully developed an urban forest over 15 acres in Sorkha village in 2017. This forest today boasts a dense mixed native plantation with 88,442 trees from over 62 species.